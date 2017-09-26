Widnes youngster signs new deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ed Chamberlain has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal at Widnes.

The young outside back has already made 53 career appearances, scoring 13 tries.

Chamberlain, 21, has played for times for Denis Betts’ side this year.

“I’m looking forward to having another season at Widnes Vikings,” he said.

It’s been good to have had some time in the squad this year and to build on my experiences on loan. I’m looking forward to having a good pre-season and to staking a claim for a first-team place.”

Betts added: “I am pleased that Ed has chosen to extend his stay with Widnes Vikings for the 2018 Super League Season. Ed has been outstanding, every time we have called upon him this year. He has matured as a player and gained a lot from his spells on loan. Since his return to the Vikings, he has trained hard and done everything asked of him whenever he has been called into action.

“I know that Ed will be relishing the challenge of claiming a first-team spot for 2018.”