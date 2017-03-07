Wigan add three youngsters

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan could hand debuts to Romain Navarette, Tom Davies and Liam Forsyth in Thursday’s Super League encounter with Warrington.

The young trio have been in the club’s 19-man squad to take on Warrington this Thursday, replacing the injured Joe Burgess, Lewis Tierney and Ryan Sutton.

Shaun Wane is still without the likes of John Bateman, Oliver Gildart, Sam Tomkins and Michael McIlorum, while Dom Manfredi is likely to miss the whole season.

Meanwhile, former Wigan forward has not been named in the Warrington squad to take on his former club.

Crosby was a late exclusion from the Wolves squad that lost to Salford on Saturday with his wife in labour, and he has been replace by Joe Philbin in the squad to take on the Warriors.