Wigan beat Leeds to Barrow prop Bullock

Wigan Warriors have won the race to sign highly-rated Barrow prop Joe Bullock on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old has been a standout star for the Raiders for a number of years and was recently named 21st in TotalRL’s countdown of Championship players.

Wigan have been long admirers of the prop, but TotalRL understands that Leeds were also interested in signing Bullock after catching the eye this year.

But the Warriors have captured their man, much to the delight of Kris Radlinski.

“Joe is an explosive, hard-running front-row forward who has developed and proven himself in the Championship,” he said.

“He’s played in the lower leagues – which is always a great apprenticeship for a prop forward – so we think he’ll bring an edge and physicality to our front-row options next season.

“He’s had another impressive season for Barrow, so we firmly believe that he is ready to take the step-up to Super League level and we’re excited to offer him the opportunity to do so. There was significant interest in securing his signature, so we’re delighted that he’ll be part of our squad next season and we’d like to thank Barrow Raiders and Steven Neale in particular for their cooperation throughout this process.”

Bullock added: “I’m really excited to be joining Wigan Warriors. I’m looking forward to getting stuck into training with the rest of the squad and seeing what the future will bring at this amazing club.”