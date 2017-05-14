Wigan book quarter-final spot

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors eased past Championship Swinton Lions 42-12 to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Joel Tomkins Liam Farrell, Joe Burgess and Liam Marshall touched down as Wigan raced into an 18-0 lead at the break.

Grant Gore went over shortly after the restart with Chris Atkin’s goal cutting the deficit further but it wasn’t to be the start of an unlikely comeback.

Burgess touched down for his brace before Tom Davies extended the Warriors’ lead to 30-6 going into the final quarter.

Josh Ganson went over from dummy-half for his first Wigan try before Nick Gregson brought the visitors tally above the 40-point mark.

However, the Lions did have the final say with Mike Butt crashing over late on to bring them into double figures.

Swinton: 1 Jack Murphy, 2 Shaun Robinson, 3 Chris Hankinson, 14 Ben White, 21 Mike Butt, 6 Grant Gore, 7 Chris Atkin, 15 Andy Bracek, 22 Luke Waterworth, 18 Ben Austin, 11 Connor Dwyer, 4 Rhodri Lloyd, 8 Rob Lever; Subs: 27 Liam Carberry, 9 Anthony Nicholson, 13 Andy Thornley, 24 Adam Jones.

Tries: Gore, Butt; Goals: Atkin 2

Wigan: 22 Lewis Tierney, 36 Tom Davies, 32 Liam Forsyth, 5 Joe Burgess, 35 Liam Marshall, 11 Joel Tomkins, 23 Nick Gregson, 8 Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 9 Michael McIlorum, 19 Ryan Sutton, 28 Jack Wells, 12 Liam Farrell, 20 Willie Isa; Subs: 17 Taulima Tautai, 26 Romain Navarrete, 33 Josh Ganson, 37 Callum Field.

Tries: Tomkins, Farrell, Burgess 2, Marshall, Davies, Ganson, Gregson; Goals: Marshall 5

A full report, photos and analysis will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.