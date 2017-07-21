Wigan boost top four hopes as Rhinos nilled for first time since 1998

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors comfortably dispatched of a much-changed Leeds Rhinos side 34-0 as the visitors were nilled for just the second time in Super League history.

Quickfire tries from Michael McIlorum and Sam Tomkins saw Wigan move 10 points ahead midway through the half.

Willie Isa was denied by the television match official twice but George Williams crossed before the break to extend the lead to 14-0.

Oliver Gildart touched down to extend the advantage 10 minutes after the restart before completing his brace moments later.

Tom Davies notched Wigan’s 100th Super League try of the year and Williams’ second completed the scoring, with Leeds scoring no points in a game for the first time since 1998.

Wigan: 1 Sam Tomkins, 36 Tom Davies, 3 Anthony Gelling, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 George Williams, 7 Tommy Leuluai, 8 Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 9 Michael McIlorum, 19 Ryan Sutton, 20 Willie Isa, 14 John Bateman, 13 Sean O’Loughlin; Subs: 15 Tony Clubb, 16 Sam Powell, 17 Taulima Tautai, 28 Jack Wells.

Tries: McIlorum, Tomkins, Williams 2, Gildart 2, Davies; Goals: Williams 2, Powell 1.

Leeds: 31 Jack Walker, 2 Tom Briscoe, 18 Jimmy Keinhurst, 32 Alex Sutcliffe, 33 Harry Newman, 1 Ashton Golding, 25 Jordan Lilley, 17 Mitch Garbutt, 11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan, 24 Jordan Baldwinson, 23 Jack Ormondroyd, 12 Carl Ablett, 20 Anthony Mullally; Subs: 27 Cameron Smith, 28 Mikolaj Oledzki, 29 Josh Jordan-Roberts, 34 Harvey Whiteley.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.