Wigan coach Shaun Wane to miss Warriors’ trip to Catalans

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower July 5, 2017 12:29

Wigan coach Shaun Wane will miss the club’s trip to Catalans on Saturday evening.

The Warriors coach needs hip surgery, meaning that, for the first time since he became coach of his hometown club, he will miss a game and will have to leave the action to his backroom staff.

That means assistant coach John Winder will be in charge of a game which could have huge significance for Wigan’s season against the ninth-placed Dragons in Perpignan.

Wigan revealed the news at Wane’s weekly press conference on Thursday:

 

 

“I’m gutted, it’s the first game I’ve missed during my time as head coach,” Wane told the media.

