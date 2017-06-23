Wigan come from behind to earn Huddersfield point

Wigan Warriors came from 13-0 behind to seal a dramatic 19-19 draw at Huddersfield Giants.

Leroy Cudjoe put the Giants ahead with the first try of the game before Danny Brough added a drop goal midway through the half.

Lee Gaskell touched down for Huddersfield’s second but John Bateman and Liam Marshall crossed in quick succession to make it a one-point game at the break.

Marshall completed his brace shortly after the restart to complete the turnaround before Jermaine McGillvary snatched the lead back.

But George Williams kicked a drop goal to keep the Warriors level on points with their hosts.

Huddersfield: 24 Darnell McIntosh, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Leroy Cudjoe, 4 Lee Gaskell, 5 Aaron Murphy, 6 Danny Brough, 33 Martyn Ridyard, 15 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 14 Kruise Leeming, 10 Shannon Wakeman, 16 Ollie Roberts, 30 Alex Mellor, 9 Ryan Hinchcliffe; Subs: 17 Ukuma Ta’ai, 18 Paul Clough, 19 Nathan Mason, 22 Tyler Dickinson.

Tries: Cudjoe, Gaskell, McGillvary; Goals: Ridyard 1, Brough 2.

Wigan: 1 Sam Tomkins, 36 Tom Davies, 5 Joe Burgess, 4 Oliver Gildart, 35 Liam Marshall, 6 George Williams, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Frank Paul-Nuuausala, 9 Michael McIlorum, 11 Joel Tomkins, 14 John Bateman, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Sean O’Loughlin; Subs: 19 Ryan Sutton, 20 Willie Isa, 16 Sam Powell, 28 Jack Wells.

Tries: Bateman, Marshall 2; Goals: Williams 3.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.

