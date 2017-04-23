Wigan continue winning streak with defeat of Catalans

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors were too strong for the Catalans Dragons as they ran away with the game in the second half to register a comfortable 42-22 victory this afternoon in the Betfred Super League at the DW Stadium.

The Warriors took an early 16-0 lead with two tries to Tom Davies and one to Joe Burgess, with Morgan Escarp adding two conversions.

But the Dragons fought back to equalise at half-time with tries to Fouad Yaha, Tony Gigot and Louis Anderson, with Luke Walsh also adding two goals.

In the second half Liam Forsyth scored an unconverted try before the Catalans took a 20-22 lead with Anderson’s second try, converted by Walsh.

But from then it was all Wigan, who added four more tries from Forsyth, Burgess, Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell, with Sam Powell adding three goals.

One cause of concern for Wigan was a possible jaw injury to Thomas Leuluai.

Wigan: 22 Morgan Escaré, 36 Tom Davies, 32 Liam Forsyth, 5 Joe Burgess, 35 Liam Marshall, 6 George Williams, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 16 Sam Powell, 10 Ben Flower, 20 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Sean O’Loughlin (C); Subs: 17 Taulima Tautai, 19 Ryan Sutton, 9 Michael McIlorum.

Catalans: 1 Tony Gigot, 16 Thomas Bosc, 18 Vincent Duport, 21 Iain Thonrley, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Luke Walsh, 7 Richie Myler, 8 Sam Moa, 9 Paul Aiton, 26 Lambert Belmas, 11 Louis Anderson, 15 Benjamin Barcia, 10 Rémi Casty; Subs: 14 Julian Bousquet, 19 Mickael Simon, 23 Alrix da Costa, 25 Thibaut Margalet, 26 Romain Naverrete.

