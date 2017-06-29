Wigan duo close in on returns

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tony Clubb is set to make his return to the Wigan side, just two months since having a kidney operation.

The England international was expected to miss the majority of the season after having the procedure in April to remove his kidney.

However, he has made a quick recovery and could return as soon as soon as Sunday when the Warriors host Widnes.

“He’s a fantastic bloke and it’s good to see him back fit and there’ll be no prouder man than me to see him back,” said head coach Shaun Wane.

Wane reported further good news, confirming Anthony Gelling could return from injury after almost two months out. However, Taulima Tautai will miss the clash through injury while Joel Tomkins is still a few weeks off full fitness.