Wigan eye up Championship talent

Kris Radlinski has admitted Wigan have their eye on several players in the lower leagues after delving into the Championship ahead of 2019.

Last month the Warriors announced the signing of Joe Bullock, who will arrive at the club from Barrow Raiders in 2019.

That follows the signing of Swinton centre Chris Hankinson, who completed his move to the club ahead of the transfer deadline.

Recruitment for next season is still ongoing at the Warriors, and with Radlinski hard at work ahead of 2019, he admitted that more players currently in the Championship are on their radar.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a strategy, but we’ve got a really good network of scouts who make sure we’re looking at the people we need to.

“There are a lot of good players knocking around in the Championship that I hope can have a pathway to Super League.”

Wigan’s move into the Championship represents an increasing trend of Super League clubs delving into the same market as part of their recruitment strategy, and Radlinski believes there are several reasons why more clubs are going down the same path.

“A lot of it has come because of the partner clubs and the fact that we are watching a lot more of our players against those teams that we’re picking up on more players in that competition.

“I can understand it from their point of view that they work really hard on these players and then they move up a level. We don’t want to be seen as raiding them, but it’s a compliment to them that they’re producing players to play at the highest level possible.”