Wigan eyeing big mental victory ahead of Wembley trip with Salford triumph

Wigan forward Liam Farrell insists the Warriors cannot afford to let Wembley and the bright lights of next weekend’s Challenge Cup final prey on their mind tonight when they face Salford.

The reigning Super League champions can take another big step towards a late push for the top four tonight if they beat the Red Devils, recording back-to-back wins in the run-up to Wembley in the process.

And while Wembley could prove to be a distraction, Farrell insists Wigan cannot afford to let that happen if they are to put themselves in a strong position for the final weeks of the league season.

He said: “We’re fully focussed on this week because if we get a good result this week, it puts us in a good position mentally going into the Challenge Cup final. It also puts us in a better position going into the final few weeks of the race for the top four.

“We will give ourselves a really good chance if we put another two points on the board this week. It’s definitely must-win for us.”

Farrell also said that the Warriors’ sole priority this week is to tee up Wembley week with a big performance and a victory before they can begin to worry about the final against reigning holders Hull next weekend.

He said: “We’re trying not to think about it too much because if we get a good result this week, we can then start to think about Wembley.

“We said after the Leeds game that it was pretty depressing coming in and not performing, but we knew if we got two results from two it puts us in a completely different light. It’s a big one, not just for going into Wembley but for the top four too.”