Wigan go third after victory at 12-men Hull

Wigan Warriors fought off a gutsy comeback from 12-men Hull FC to move into third place with a 30-22 win.

Marc Sneyd knocked over an early penalty before tries for Oliver Gildart and Mahe Fonua saw the game tied at 6-6.

George Williams nudged Wigan ahead before Liam Watts was sent off for an incident involving Michael McIlorum with just over 20 minutes played.

Anthony Gelling touched down to extend the lead early in the second half before Tom Davies dived over in the corner.

Sika Manu kept Hull in the game with Sneyd converting his own try shortly afterwards to make it a two-point game.

Fonua turned the game on its head with 10 minutes remaining however there was one final twist as Gelling completed his brace late on with John Bateman’s try sealing the victory.

Hull: 1 Jamie Shaul, 4 Josh Griffin, 2 Mahe Fonua, 14 Jake Connor, 16 Jordan Thompson, 6 Albert Kelly, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Scott Taylor, 9 Danny Houghton, 22 Josh Bowden, 12 Mark Minichiello, 21 Sika Manu, 10 Liam Watts; Subs: 17 Danny Washbrook, 25 Jansin Turgut, 28 Brad Fish, 29 Masimbaashe Matongo.

Tries: Fonua 2, Manu, Sneyd; Goals: Sneyd 3.

Wigan: 1 Sam Tomkins, 36 Tom Davies, 3 Anthony Gelling, 4 Oliver Gildart, 35 Liam Marshall, 6 George Williams, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 9 Michael McIlorum, 15 Tony Clubb, 14 John Bateman, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Sean O’Loughlin; Subs: 16 Sam Powell, 17 Taulima Tauai, 19 Ryan Sutton, 20 Willie Isa.

Tries: Gildart, Gelling 2, Davies, Bateman; Goals: Tomkins 1, Williams 4.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.