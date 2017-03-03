Wigan too good for Leigh

Wigan Warriors made it three Super League wins in as many games as they cruised past Leigh Centurions.

George Williams was the catalyst for the Warriors as he scored one and played a part in two other tries to help Wigan keep intact their 33-year unbeaten run over their local rivals.

It was 6-0 at half-time thanks to Anthony Gelling’s try, but Leigh were well in the game and came close through Matty Dawson. After an unsuccessful penalty and drop goal attempts, Williams clinched the match with an individual try before a penalty goal and a second score for Gelling secured the victory.

A full match report will be in Monday’s League Express.

Warriors: Escare, Tierney, Gelling, Burgess, Marshall, Williams, Leuluai, Nuuausala, Powell, Flower, Isa, Farrell, O’Loughlin. Subs: Tomkins, Clubb, Tautai, Sutton.

Centurions: Brown, Dawson, Crooks, Tonga, Naughton, Reynolds, Drinkwater, Hock, Higham, Green, Tickle, Vea, Hansen. Subs: Pelissier, Hopkins, Acton, Burr

 

