Wigan hammer Catalans in Perpignan

Wigan were far too strong for the Catalans Dragons on Saturday at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, cruising to a 6-35 victory after leading 0-18 at half-time.

The Warriors took the lead quickly when Joe Greenwood scored the first of his two tries, and by half-time they had added two more tries from former Dragons star Morgan Escare, with Sam Tomkins converting all three tries.

The Warriors suffered a blow, however, when winger Liam Marshall had to leave the field with a knee injury in the first half, with reports suggesting that he may have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

In the second half the Warriors continued to apply the pressure when Tony Clubb crossed to score, before the Dragons got on the scoreboard when Fouad Yaha plucked Josh Drinkwater’s kick out of the air.

But Wigan would add further tries by George Williams and Greenwood and a late field-goal by Tomkins for an impressive victory that maintains their position in second place in the Super League table.

Catalans: Lucas Albert, Lewis Tierney, Iain Thornley, Brayden Wiliame, Fouad Yaha, Samisoni Langi, Josh Drinkwater, Sam Moa, Michael McIlorum, Antoni Maria, Benjamin Jullien, Kenny Edwards, Jason Baitieri; Subs: Louis Anderson, Julian Bousquet, Alrix Da Costa, Mickael Goudemand.

Try: Yaha Goal: Drinkwater

Wigan: Sam Tomkins, Tom Davies, Willie Isa, Dan Sarginson, Liam Marshall, George Williams, Tommy Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sam Powell, Ben Flower, John Bateman, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin; Subs: Tony Clubb, Ryan Sutton, Morgan Escare, Oliver Partington.

Tries: Greenwood 2, Escare 2, Clubb, Williams Goals: Tomkins 5; Field Goal: Tomkins

A full match report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express, which is available online from 9.30pm on Sunday evening.