Wigan heap misery on dismal Warrington

An under-strength Wigan side hammered Warrington 38-16 to pick up a fourth straight Super League win, and condemn the Wolves to their fourth loss on the bounce.

Wigan, without eight first-team regulars, had winger Liam Marshall to thank as he scored four tries, while George Williams was again impressive for Shaun Wane’s side.

Wigan were 20-6 up at half-time thanks to a Marshall brace, plus two further tries through Anthony Gelling and Liam Farrell.

Ryan Atkins pulled one score back before half-time, but Wigan put the game to bed as Marshall bagged his hat-trick and Jack Wells scored soon after.

Marshall then bagged his fourth, soon after Rhys Evans had cut the deficit for Tony Smith’s side, and although Tom Lineham did score a consolation, it did nothing to lift spirits among the Wire faithful.

A full report will be Monday’s League Express.