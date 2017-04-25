How Wigan could line-up if they had a squad of their Academy products

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

In this week’s League Express, Wigan head coach Shaun Wane revealed his ambition to win Super League with a squad consisting of players that have come through the club’s Academy.

The Warriors have a renowned development system that has produced some of Super League’s top stars and a large bulk of their current squad consists of players that were nurtured and developed from within.

Without question, Wigan’s production line is impressive, and Wane wants to showcase that with his latest goal.

“It’s in the forefront of my mind that I want to win a Grand Final with a team of players who came through our system,” he told League Express.

“I want it to happen while I’m still at the club. It’s something I strive for and it’s why I put such a big emphasis on it.”

Wane’s dream seems unrealistic, but as you can tell from the squad we have put together below, it could be something that could happen in the future.

FULLBACK – Sam Tomkins – Current club: Wigan Warriors First team debut: 2008

WING – Dom Manfredi – Current club: Wigan Warriors First team debut: 2013

CENTRE – Lewis Tierney – Current club: Wigan Warriors First team debut: 2013

CENTRE – Oliver Gildart – Current club: Wigan Warriors First team debut: 2015

WING – Joe Burgess – Current club: Wigan Warriors First team debut: 2013

STAND-OFF – George Williams – Current club: Wigan Warriors First team debut: 2013

SCRUM-HALF – Kevin Brown – Current club: Warrington Wolves First team debut: 2003

PROP – Ryan Sutton – Current club: Wigan Warriors First team debut: 2014

HOOKER – Michael McIlorum – Current club: Wigan Warriors First team debut: 2007

PROP – Dom Crosby – Current club: Warrington Wolves First team debut: 2012

SECOND-ROW – Joel Tomkins – Current club: Wigan Warriors First team debut: 2005

SECOND-ROW – Liam Farrell – Current club: Wigan Warriors First team debut: 2010

LOOSE-FORWARD – Sean O’Loughlin – Current club: Wigan Warriors First team debut: 2002

SUBS

Sam Powell

Jack Hughes

Lee Mossop

Harrison Hansen

Others: Matty Russell, Joe Mellor, Ryan Hampshire

Could this squad win Super League? Let us know on Twitter!