Wigan lose duo for the “foreseeable future”

Wigan Warriors have confirmed both Tony Clubb and Jake Shorrocks will be unavailable for a prolonged period of time due to individual issues.

Clubb, 29, is set to have an operation on a medical condition, while Shorrocks has been ruled out with a severe knee injury.

Former London forward Clubb has played nine times this season but is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, news that comes as a blow to Shaun Wane in what has been another injury-hit campaign for the Warriors.

“Tony has a medical condition, unrelated to any injury, that he has been managing for many years,” Wigan’s rugby director Kris Radlinski said.

“Having struggled with it recently doctors have advised that he will need a routine operation. Tony is expected to make a full recovery but will need time to recover from the surgery. It’s difficult to put a timeframe on a return but we are hopeful that he might play again later this season.”

On Shorrocks, Radlinski added that he does not expect the young playmaker to play again this season.

“Jake picked up an injury in the Widnes game and recovered well from that only to suffer a severe knee injury in non-contact training. We are unable to put a timeframe on the injury, however we don’t expect him to play again this season.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow for both Tony and Jake but we will give them all of our support, as I’m sure will the Wigan fans, and we look forward to seeing them back out on the field playing for Wigan.”