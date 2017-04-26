Wigan lose Thomas Leuluai for six weeks with broken jaw

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors coach Shaun Wane has confirmed that half-back Thomas Leuluai is set for a six-week spell on the sidelines with a broken jaw.

The New Zealand international suffered the injury during Sunday’s victory against Catalans, and Wane confirmed at his press conference on Wednesday that the scrum-half will miss a number of weeks with the problem.

It is a repeat of the injury Leuluai suffered during last year’s Four Nations.

Wane said: “Tommy drives standards in training and he’ll be missed, any team would miss him. It gives an opportunity to others though.”

Wane also backed his side’s squad depth to cover the loss of Leuluai – although they will also be without George Williams and Sean O’Loughlin next weekend when they are away on international duty.

We’ve got cover and players who can play in a few positions, they’re used to it now,” he said. “We’ll have a good team out this week and hopefully we’ll be strong enough to get something from the game. I’ll always be confident that we can have a dig.”

Wane also revealed at his press conference that Lewis Tierney is fit once again after injury.