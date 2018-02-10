Wigan overcome Hull FC in Wollongong

Wigan won the historic Super League game in Australia as Shaun Wane’s side won 24-10.

The Warriors’ attack impressed again in greasy conditions against a Hull side that suffered several injuries during the game.

Two Liam Marshall tries gave the Warriors a 10-0 lead but the Black and Whites hit back through Fetuli Talanoa and Jordan Abdull.

A Sam Tomkins penalty goal gave Wigan a 12-10 lead, before second-half tries through Ryan Sutton and Ben Flower secured the win for Wane’s men.

Wigan: S Tomkins; Davies, Sarginson, Gildart, Marshall; Williams, Powell; Clubb, Leuluai, Flower, J Tomkins, Farrell, O’Loughlin. Subs: Sutton, Tautai, Isa, Escare.

Hull: Shaul; Faraimo, Connor, Griffin, Talanoa; Kelly, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Paea, Manu, Minichiello, Hadley.Subs: Abdull, Bowden, Watts, Washbrook.