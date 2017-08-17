Wigan provide incredible Wembley gesture for fan after charity mix-up

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

With a Challenge Cup final little over a week away, it can be easy to get caught up in the fanfare surrounding a trip to Wembley: but reigning Super League champions Wigan showed all their class earlier this week by making one fan’s trip next week memorable.

Paula Maiden tweeted earlier this week that her daughter had initially been chosen to watch Wigan’s game against Hull from the luxury of a box inside Wembley Stadium. However, it later emerged that there had been a mix-up and that wouldn’t now be the case.

Step forward Wigan, who tweeted Paula with an amazing gesture to prove that they are not only a classy club – but the sport of rugby league as a whole leads the way when it comes to looking after each other.

They tweeted:

Sorry to hear that Paula. How does two club Wembley tickets courtesy of @TheChallengeCup and official return coach travel on us sound? https://t.co/7Q2gwnFqWl — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) August 16, 2017

And as expected, Paula was delighted – as was her daughter!

You are amazing!! You’ve made a little girl incredibly happy. She’s just ecstatic 😊🏉🍒⚪ — Paula Maiden (@batgirl_79) August 16, 2017

All class, Wigan. Amazing gesture.