Wigan pummel sorry Salford

Wigan Warriors moved to within a point of the play-offs with a 42-6 win over Salford.

Shaun Wane’s defending champions prepared for next weekend’s Challenge Cup final in style as they clinically dispatched of a Salford side that has now recorded seven straight league defeats.

It was 26-0 at half-time, with Joe Burgess’ brace being added to by Sean O’Loughlin, Liam Farell and Sam Powell.

George Williams, Frank-Paul Nuuausala and Liam Marshall scored in the second-half, making Niall Evalds’ try irrelevant for the visitors.

Wigan: S.Tomkins; Marshall, Gelling, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai; Nuuausala, McIlorum, Clubb, Bateman, L.Farrell, O’Loughlin Subs: Isa, Sutton, Powell, Tautai

Salford: Evalds; Johnson, Jones, Bibby, Vatuvei; Carney, Dobson; A. Walne, Tomkins, Krasniqi, Lannon, McCarthy, Hauraki. Subs: O’Brien, Kopczak, Griffin, Brining