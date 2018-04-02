Wigan punish sorry Rovers

Liam Marshall scored four tries as Wigan Warriors trounced Hull KR 44-6 at the DW Stadium.

Sam Tomkins opened the scoring for the Warriors when he jumped from dummy-half after 25 minutes. The lead was quickly extended when Liam Farrell flew through Hull KR’s line.

George Williams was next on the score sheet for Wigan after he was sent in by recalled winger Marshall before the Warriors added a further two tries before the break. First, Marshall got on the end of a Sam Tomkins kick and then Farrell snared his second try after chasing a Williams grubber. Sam Tomkins’ third conversion gave Wigan a 26-0 lead at half-time.

Hull KR responded after the break when Chris Atkin got on the end of his own kick. But Wigan were back on it when Marshall grabbed another Sam Tomkins kick.

With Josh Johnson in the bin for the Rovers for a swinging arm, Marshall scored his hat-trick try in the corner and also his fourth of the game when he was on the end of a kick.

Wigan rounded off the victory with a Sam Tomkins penalty after Tom Davies was impeded when chasing a kick.

Warriors: S Tomkins, Davies, Sarginson, Gildart, Marshall, Williams, Woods, Flower, Lauluai, Navarrete, Isa, Farrell, Bateman; Interchanges: J Tomkins, Sutton, Ganson, Hamlin

Tries: S Tomkins, Farrell 2, Williams, Marshall 4; Goals: S Tomkins 6

Rovers: Quinlan, Shaw, Minns, Slater, Carney, Atkin, Marsh, Jewitt, Lee, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Clarkson; Interchanges: Scurton, Donaldson, Johnson, Dagger

Tries: Atkin; Goals: Shaw

Sin-bin: Johnson – swinging arm