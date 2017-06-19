Wigan reprimanded for fixture cancellation

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE RFL has confirmed Wigan Warriors have been reprimanded for unilaterally postponing their round 2 Super League fixture against Widnes Vikings in February, when the game was initially postponed because of impending bad weather and was then switched at short notice to the Vikings’ Select Security Stadium.

The RFL has issued a statement explaining that Wigan will not be fined, but the club has been reprimanded.

“Following the postponement of the Betfred Super League Round Two fixture between Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings, scheduled to be played on Friday 24 February, Wigan opted to have the matter referred to an independent Operational Rules Tribunal rather than accept an agreed decision,” said the RFL’s statement.

“The independent Operational Rules Tribunal determined that Wigan Warriors breached certain Operational Rules, together with certain provisions of the Super League Code of Conduct.

“However, the tribunal considered the majority of these breaches to be technical in nature and therefore under the circumstances and given the measures that the club took, it determined that a fine was not appropriate and that a reprimand was the correct sanction, whilst also ordering Wigan to pay £2,000 in RFL costs.

“In response to a recommendation from the independent Tribunal, the Rugby Football League has committed to set up a working party, including the current three shared-stadium clubs and to be chaired by an RFL Non-Executive Director, to consider the challenges of fixturing of Super League matches (including in relation to shared stadia).

“The Rugby Football League and Wigan Warriors have 14 days from the date of the written decision to appeal.”