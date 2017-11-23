Wigan reveal new kit for 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan have become the latest Super League club to reveal their new kit for 2018.

The Warriors have opted for a traditional home jersey featuring cherry and white hoops while the away kit is predominantly black and has the castle from the club’s crest plastered across it.

For the first time in Rugby League, shoulder sponsorship is featured on the jersey, with energy company npower having its logo placed on the design.

“We understand the passion fans have for their Club and we are extremely excited about our plans for harnessing and celebrating their energy over the season, “ said Ed Madden, npower’s head of marketing.

Wigan Warrior’s Executive Director, Kris Radlinski said: “Our fans are the best in the world – they give our team the power to do the business on the pitch so we are delighted our partner npower is working with us to engage and reward all their brilliant support.”

