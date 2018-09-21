Wigan secure second with scrappy win over Huddersfield

Wigan Warriors secured a home semi-final after defeating Huddersfield 13-6.

Tries in either half from Morgan Escare and Oliver Gildart were enough for Shaun Wane’s side in a game affected heavily by the stormy conditions.

A Tomkins penalty and Escare try put the Warriors on the front foot, and that lead was extended after the break with an Escare field goal.

But Kruise Leeming’s try in the final quarter cut the deficit to a point, however, Gildart scored from George Williams’ kick to secure the win.

Giants: Gaskell, Rankin, Mellor, Mamo, Senior, Russell, Brough, Lawrence, O’Brien, Matagi, Ta’ai, Roberts, Hinchcliffe. Subs: Leeming, Clough, English, Roche.

Warriors: Escare, Manfredi, Gildart, Sarginson, Davies, Williams, Tomkins, Clubb, Powell, Navarrete, Greenwood, Bateman, Sutton. Subs: Hamlin, Partington, Woods, Tautai.