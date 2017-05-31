Wigan set for injury boost ahead of Hull FC clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan coach Shaun Wane will receive two major injury boosts this weekend after confirming Joel Tomkins and Joe Burgess are likely to be fit for Saturday’s trip to Hull FC.

The duo missed the defeat to Wakefield on Monday – a loss which meant Wigan lost further ground on the top four after Trinity moved into the play-off places at the expense of Saturday’s opponents Hull.

However, Wane said at his weekly pre-match media conference that Tomkins and Burgess will return:

There is also further good news, with Oliver Gildart and Anthony Gelling on the comeback trail and set to play in the next few weeks – with long-term injury victims Sam Tomkins and John Bateman returning after that:

However, the club’s longer-term absentees are less clear in their return date: