Wigan set sights on music charts with charity single

Wigan Warriors have launched a charity single ahead of this weekend’s 2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final, and it’s set to go viral.

The hit, which has already amassed more than 120,000 views on Facebook, has been produced by fan Pual Holden to raise funds for Wigan Youth Zone and Joining Jack.

Called “Wigan Warriors Anthem – Marching on to Wembley”, the hit is a re-work of the ‘Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls’ song made famous by the Houghton Weavers.

Inevitably, Warriors centre Anthony Gelling stars in the song as he takes centre stage during a rap.

Tim Fisher, Wigan Warriors Communications Executive said: “We’d been aware of Paul’s song that he’d produced the previous season and thought it would be great to see if we could turn it into a charity single to raise funds for a couple of great causes.

“Paul was up for it and we approached Wigan Youth Zone to see if we could use their recording studio. The rest is musical history.

“It’s been a great experience for the players and their members and we hope it raises as much as possible for the Youth Zone and Joining Jack.”

The single and video featuring the Wigan team was produced by Wigan Youth Zone’s in-house record label, ‘Reet Good Records’ and is available to order via iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.