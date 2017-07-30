Wigan set for Wembley return following victory over Salford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors advanced to the Challenge Cup Final for a record 31st time following a 27-14 victory over Salford Red Devils.

A strong second-half showing secured the Warriors’ passage to Wembley, with tries from Mickey McIlorum and Oliver Gildart securing victory.

Shaun Wane’s men had stormed into a 12-0 lead thanks to tries through Gildart and Willie Isa, but the Red Devils entered the break with a 14-12 lead thanks to tries through Greg Johnson, Tyrone McCarthy and a Michael Dobson penalty goal.

Joe Burgess was denied a try early in the second-half following a superb tackle by Niall Evalds, but Burgess’ kick allowed McIlorum to score and regain the lead for the World Champions.

Sam Tomkins slotted a drop goal to extend the lead to seven points, before Gildart wrapped the game up in the dying moments.

Warriors: 1 Sam Tomkins, 36 Tom Davies, 3 Anthony Gelling, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 George Williams, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 9 Michael McIlorum, 21 Ryan Sutton, 14 John Bateman, 25 Willie Isa, 13 Sean O’laughlin. Subs: 11 Joel Tomkins, 15 Tony Clubb, 16 Sam Powell, 17 Taulima Tautai.

Tries: Gildart (2), Isa, McIlorum. Goals: Williams (5)

Red Devils: 5 Niall Evalds, 21 Greg Johnson, 22 Kris Welham, 4 Junior Sa’u, 31 Manu Vatuvei, 29 Todd Carney, 7 Michael Dobson, 14 Lama Tasi, 9 Logan Tomkins, 8 Craig Kopczak, 11 Ben Murdoch-Masila, 3 Josh Jones, 12 Weller Hauraki. Subs: 1 Gareth O’Brien, 16 Olsi Krasniqi, 32 Tyrone McCarthy, 10 George Griffin.

Tries: Johnson, McCarthy. Goals: Dobson (3)