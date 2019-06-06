Wigan sign hometown centre Bibby

Wigan Warriors have signed Salford Red Devils centre Jake Bibby on a two-year deal for the beginning of the 2020 season.

As first revealed in League Express, the 22-year-old has been high on Wigan’s wishlist through their recruitment drive for next year after an impressive 2019 campaign.

Bibby has scored seven tries in 11 games for the Red Devils this season, which caught the attention of the Warriors.

Kris Radlinski said: “Jake has proven at Salford that he is a high-level Super League performer and competitor. The exciting thing for Wigan Warriors, and for Jake, is that we believe he still has room for improvement.

“He is a well-built, strong ball-carrier who possesses great footwork and has an eye for the try-line. Jake can play across the backline, is equally adept at centre as he is on the wing and as a Wiganer, it’s great to have him fulfil his exciting potential with his hometown Club.”

Bibby, a junior at Orrell St James, Wigan St Cuthbert’s and Wigan St Jude’s, added: “As a kid, it’s your ambition to play for your hometown club so I’m delighted to have signed with Wigan Warriors for 2020 and beyond.

“It (the move to Wigan) was a no-brainer. I remember sitting in that South Stand at the DW Stadium when I was growing up, and when you’re a kid it makes you want to play for Wigan. Seeing lads I’ve played against at my age like George Williams and Oliver Gildart winning trophies, that kind of spurs you on wanting to do well for yourself and in a team like this.

“I’m looking forward to pulling on the Cherry and White jersey next year, playing in front of the Wigan faithful and challenging myself to improve and help the team go for honours. I’d like to thank Salford for their investment and faith in me as a player and I’ve still got a lot to concentrate on for the rest of 2019 for the Red Devils.”

He becomes their second official signing of 2020 after the club also confirmed the signing of Castleford forward Mitch Clark.