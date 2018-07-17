Wigan snap up Swinton ace Hankinson

Wigan Warriors have completed the signing of centre Chris Hankinson from Swinton Lions for an undisclosed fee.

The Warriors have swooped to sign the sought-after 24-year-old to help ease their current injury crisis.

Dan Sarginson and Oliver Gildart are currently dealing with injuries, while back-rower Liam Paisley was forced to play at centre in last week’s defeat to Huddersfield.

But Hankinson has been drafted in from the club’s dual-reg partners and could play in the top of the table clash with St Helens on Thursday.

In return, three Wigan players will join the Lions on loan for the remainder of the season with, with Joe Brown, Craig Mullen and Macauley Davies all heading to the Lions as they look to avoid relegation.

Hankinson’s performances had gained attention from several Super League and Championship clubs with a view to the 2019 season. Warrington were among the clubs understood to be considering a move for the centre, while Leigh, Toulouse and Halifax were also interested.

“I’m absolutely made up with signing for the team I’ve grown up watching as a kid. I can’t wait to get stuck in and a do a job for the club. It will be a great story to tell.

“I want to thank Swinton for their help and the support they’ve given me, especially Stuart Littler, Andy Mazey and Dave Peet for allowing me to take this opportunity with Wigan.”