Wigan snatch late victory over Warrington

Wigan Warriors stand-off Josh Woods landed a field-goal in the final minute of the game to seal a glorious victory for Wigan, who went into tonight’s game at the DW Stadium without their captain Sean O’Loughlin.

Tonights was Warrington star Ben Westwood’s 500th career game, and it also saw Josh Charnley return to Wigan for the first time since signing for Warrington earlire in the season.

And Charnley responded to the taunts from Wigan supporters by scoring a superb try on 76 minutes, taking three defenders over the line with him in a great show of determination that sent a clear message to England coach Wayne Bennett.

Wigan took an early lead when Sam Tomkins joined the line to create a try for Tom Davies, but the Wolves replied through Toby King, who used Charnley cleverly as a foil.

Wigan youngster Liam Paisley, who is more often seen in Swinton’s colours, touched down from a Thomas Leuluai pass, and Tomkins’ two conversions gave Wigan a 12-4 interval lead.

But the Wolves fought back when a brilliant cutout ball from Kevin Brown created a try for Tom Lineham, but sadly for the Wolves, neither Bryson Goodwin nor Stefan Ratchford could add any conversions.

And that left the stage to Woods to score with a beautifully crafted drop-goal to take the points for the Warriors, who retain their unbeaten home record this season.

Warriors: 1 Sam Tomkins, 2 Tom Davies, 14 John Bateman, 4 Oliver Gildart, 22 Liam Marshall, 34 Josh Woods, 7 Sam Powell, 8 Tony Clubb, 9 Thomas Leuluai, 10 Ben Flower, 19 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 30 Gabe Hamlin; Subs: 17 Taulima Tautai, 20 Morgan Escare, 27 Callum Field, 39 Liam Paisley

Tries: Davies, Paisley; Goals: Tomkins 2; Field Goal: Woods

Wolves: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 27 Josh Charnley, 18 Toby King, 3 Bryson Goodwin, 2 Tom Lineham, 6 Kevin Brown, 7 Tyrone Roberts, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 16 Sitaleki Akauola, 12 Jack Hughes, 34 Ben Westwood; Subs: 14 Dom Crosby, 15 Dec Patton, 17 Joe Philbin, 21 Mitch Brown

Tries: Hughes, Lineham, Charnley

