Wigan snatch late victory at Widnes

After all the controversy of the postponed game at Wigan, and it’s rearrangement at the Select Security Stadium, Wigan snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a late Oliver Gildart try to win 26-28 against the eager Vikings, who had led for most of the game.

Wigan scored the first try from Thomas Leuuai, converted by Morgan Escaré, but the Vikings hit back through tries from Lloyd White and Danny Craven, both converted by Rhys Hanbury, before Gildart scored his first try again converted by Escaré to level the scores.

But a try by Tom Armstrong, goaled by Hanbury, put Widnes back in the lead 18-12 at half-time.

In the second half they extended their lead to 12 points with a try by Stefan Marsh and a converted penalty from Hanbury. And when he added a further penalty to make it 26-12 the Vikings were looking comfortable.

But Wigan fought back with four unconverted tries, including two from Joe Bugess, and one each from Lewis Tierney and Gildart.

Widnes: Hanbury, Thompson, Armstrong, Runciman, Marsh, Bridge, Craven, Dudson, White, Buchanan, Whitley, Houston, Leuluai; Subs: Heremaia, Cahill, Orbison, Burke

Wigan: Escaré, Tierney, Gelling, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, Leuluai, Nuuausala, Powell, Flower, Isa, Farrell, O’Loughlin; Subs: J Tomkins, Clubb, Tautai, Shorrocks

Attendance: 6,561

A full report and photos will feature in Monday’s League Express.