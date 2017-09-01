Wigan spoil Barba’s debut with clinical win

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan played the party-poopers as they kept their play-off hopes alive with a 26-16 win over St Helens.

A night that was meant to belong to Saints debutant Ben Barba ultimately ended in victory for the Warriors, despite the fullback scoring a controversial try to mark his first appearance.

Wigan raced into a 14-0 lead thanks to two Oliver Gildart tries before Barba got Saints on the board.

But quickfire tries through Anthony Gelling and George Williams secured the win in the second-half, despite Saints’ response through Tommy Makinson and Zeb Taia.

