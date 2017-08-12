Wigan stay in the play-off hunt

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan’s hopes or returning their Super League crown remain intact following an 18-4 victory over Huddersfield.

This game was seen as a must-win for both sides, with the pair both five points adrift of the play-offs with six games remaining.

It was Shaun Wane’s side who prevailed, leaving Huddersfield’s season all but over.

The two teams exchanged early tries through Jermaine McGillvary and Anthony Gelling, but Wigan nudged ahead just before half-time through Liam Farrell.

But the second-half belonged to Wigan as Sam Powell kicked two penalty goals before Sam Tomkins secured the victory.

Warriors: Tomkins, Davies, Gelling, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, Leuluai, Nuuausala, Mcilorum, Sutton, Bateman, Farrell, O’Loughlin Subs: Clubb, Isa, Powell, Tautai

Giants: Rankin, McGillvary, Mellor, Turner, McIntosh, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Wakeman, Hinchcliffe, Ta’ai, Clough Subs: Smith, Dickinson, O’Brien, Lawrence