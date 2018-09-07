Wigan stretch clear in second after Wakefield win

Wigan kept hold of second spot with a 25-10 win over Wakefield.

The win, which was dedicated to the brother of Wigan centre Dan Sarginson, Adam, by Shaun Wane after his sad passing just days earlier, was rarely in doubt as Wigan held a lead from the moment they went ahead after 90 seconds.

Oliver Gildart scored from Sam Tomkins’ pass before Sam Powell burrowed over midway through the first half. Another Tom Johnstone intercept try brought Wakefield back into it, but Tomkins’ drop goal on the hooter, with Wakefield down to 12 men due to Matty Ashurst’s intercept, extended the lead to 11-6 at the break.

A Tomkins penalty put Wigan seven points up, though it was reduced to three when Bill Tupou scored.

But Scott Grix was then sin-binned, and in that time Morgan Escare scored from a George Williams kick.

Joe Greenwood scored late on to cap his latest impressive performance.

Wigan: Tomkins, Davies, Isa, Sarginson, Gildart, Williams, Leuluai, Navarrete, Powell, Flower, Bateman, Greenwood, O’Loughlin. Subs: Clubb, Escare, Hamlin, Sutton,

Wakefield: Grix, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone, Miller, Hampshire, Arona, Randell, Huby, Batchelor, Ashurst, Crowther. Subs: Pauli, Arundel, Hirst, Annakin.