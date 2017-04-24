Wigan sweating on Leuluai

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors are waiting to discover the extent of a jaw injury picked up by halfback Thomas Leuluai in their victory over Catalans.

Leuluai was forced from the field during the club’s 42-22 win and the New Zealand international was seen shaking his head as he went down the tunnel.

The 31-year-old broke his jaw in two places while playing for New Zealand in their draw with Scotland in last year’s Four Nations, raising further concern for his condition.

He is set to be examined today, with Wigan hopeful that he won’t be added to their lengthy list of absentees.

“He is being assessed with the doctor. I’ve not got anything crystal on that,” said assistant coach John Winder.

“Losing Tommy, he’s an influential player, makes us reshuffle, but fortunately we have a player of the calibre of Sean O’Loughlin who can slot in the halves. Tommy will get assessed properly now and we’ll know more (Monday).”

