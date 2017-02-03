Wigan and Swinton continue dual-registration partnership

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors and Swinton Lions will continue working together through dual-registration, the clubs have confirmed.

The two clubs were in partnership last year, with five Wigan players turning out for the Lions as they consolidated their position in the Championship.

Wigan’s rugby general manager, Kris Radlinski, said: “Having promoted a number of younger players into the first team this season we have found ourselves in the situation of having 37 players and simply not enough games.

“Obviously only 17 players can play each week for the first team and with only nine reserve games scheduled this year we have once again had to look at alternative arrangements to try and help further develop the younger members of our squad.

“Whilst this isn’t ideal and we would prefer a strong reserves competition across the board we are thankful to Swinton for their help in continuing this agreement.

“We are confident that with Rob Parker, John Duffy and the rest of the excellent staff at Swinton the junior players we send there will be representing a professional and well-run club.”