Wigan to face Warrington in Grand Final

Wigan booked their place at Old Trafford with a resounding 14-0 win over Castleford.

Shaun Wane’s final game as head coach will be at the Theatre of Dreams after Sam Tomkins, John Bateman and Ryan Sutton also bid farewell to the DW Stadium with a defensive masterclass against the toothless Tigers.

Tries in either half from Thomas Leuluai and Tomkins were enough for the Warriors, with Tomkins nailing two drop goals.

But it was their excellent defence that caught the eye, with the Tigers unable to break down the cherry and white wall in front of them.

Wigan’s right-edge defence of Dom Manfredi, Oliver Gildart and Bateman was particularly impressive as they came up with several big plays, including a try-saving effort against Greg Eden.

The Warriors will face Warrington in next week’s final at Old Trafford.

Wigan Warriors: Tomkins; Manfredi, Gildart, Sarginson, Davies; Williams, Leuluai; Navarette, Powell, Flower, Greenwood, Bateman, O’Loughlin. Subs: Escare, Sutton, Clubb, Farrell.

Castleford Tigers: Mata’utia; Clare, Wardle, Shenton, Eden; Roberts, Gale; Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Massey. Subs: Webster, Milner, Sene-Lefao, Clark.