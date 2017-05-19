Wigan trio sign new long-term deals

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors have confirmed the retentions of Liam Farrell, Joel Tomkins and Taulima Tautai to long-term deals.

Farrell, an England international, has penned a five-year deal, with Tomkins and Tautai signing for two and three years respectively.

26-year-old Farrell, who won the Harry Sunderland trophy in last year’s Grand Final success, has won eight trophies with the Warriors since making his debut in 2010.

Former Wakefield forward Tautai joined the club in 2015 and featured in both the 2016 Grand Final win and their World Club Challenge triumph over Cronulla Sharks.

As for Tomkins, the 30-year-old is currently in his second spell with the club and has made 214 appearances since his debut in 2005.

Wigan Warriors head coach, Shaun Wane, said: “It is fantastic news that all three players have re-signed for Wigan.

“Taulima has fitted into our culture perfectly during his time at the Club and more importantly he’s helped improve it.

“Joel is an outstanding individual who continually drives the standards of this Club. A fine player and a great man, I’m so happy that he is with us for the next few years.

“Liam is a player that many clubs, both in Super League and the NRL, would want and the fact he’s chosen to stay with his hometown club is great news for Wigan. He epitomises everything we are about as a Club and I truly hope he ends being a ‘one-club man’.”