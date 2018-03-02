Wigan and Widnes to go ahead

Wigan’s Betfred Super League fixture with Widnes WILL go ahead tonight.

Officials from both clubs and an RFL match commissioner met on Friday morning and agreed the conditions were playable.

An inspection had taken place on Thursday evening, with all parties agreeing to reconvene after the overnight weather. But the stadium, the pitch and surrounding areas have all been inspected and deemed suitable.

The match will be one of two games tonight, with Warrington set to travel to face Hull FC. Leeds’ clash with Catalans, Wakefield fixture with Huddersfield and Saints’ game with Salford have all been called off.