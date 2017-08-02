Wigan winger Dom Manfredi nearing return from long-term injury lay-off

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan winger Dom Manfredi’s year-long injury nightmare is almost over: and he could yet feature for the reigning Super League champions as soon as next weekend.

Manfredi has not played since last August following a serious knee injury during a game against Castleford in the Super 8s. It was initially feared he would miss the whole of the 2017 season, but the winger has made rapid strides in his recovery.

And Warriors assistant coach John Winder, speaking to the media on Tuesday, revealed that Manfredi is almost ready to go – and while this weekend’s game against Leeds is a week too soon, next week, he could be fit.

“He’s in full training now so he’s heading in the right direction. Probably this week or the next week he will be in contention,” said Winder.