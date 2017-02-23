Wigan’s clash with Widnes postponed

189 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors have been forced to postpone their Betfred Super League clash with Widnes due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Warriors were set to play in front of the SKY Sports cameras, but heavy flooding has left the pitch in a difficult state, and with co-tenants, Wigan Athletic due to play on the pitch less than 24 hours later, the World Club Challenge Winners have pushed the fixture back to an unconfirmed date.

As a result, SKY will now broadcast Warrington’s clash with Castleford Tigers.

Wigan Warriors Chairman, Ian Lenagan, said: “With the inclement weather over the last day resulting in intermittent standing water on the pitch and the further forecasted bad weather over the next 24 hours, the DW Stadium pitch simply cannot sustain two games this weekend.

“With Wigan Athletic’s season at such a critical stage and after detailed discussions between myself and Wigan Athletic Chairman, David Sharpe, it was agreed that they need to play this fixture more than we need to play ours.

“Potential for the game to be moved to Sunday was discussed but this simply isn’t an option with the pitch in its current state, therefore the game will be rescheduled for later this season.

“We apologise to our fans for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes.

“I too am bitterly disappointed not to be able tomorrow night to welcome our Champion team but feel certain that we have made the right decision.”