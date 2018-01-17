Who will join Seaton in next round of BARLA National Cup?

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE XAMAX BARLA National Cup, which opened last Saturday with a 16-6 win for Seaton Rangers over Orrell St James A, continues at the weekend with eight further first round ties.

Fixtures (Saturday 20 January 2018) are: Ellenborough Rangers v Wigan St Cuthbert’s; Doncaster Toll Bar v Oldham St Anne’s; Orrell St James v Upton; West Bank v Batley Boys; Hensingham v West Hull; Queens v Haydock; Ossett Trinity v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Wyke v Queensbury.

East Leeds, Eastern Rhinos, Glasson Rangers, Hunslet Club Parkside, Ovenden, Sharlston Rovers and Thornhill Trojans have byes.