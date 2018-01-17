Who will join Seaton in next round of BARLA National Cup?

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson January 17, 2018 09:06

Who will join Seaton in next round of BARLA National Cup?

THE XAMAX BARLA National Cup, which opened last Saturday with a 16-6 win for Seaton Rangers over Orrell St James A, continues at the weekend with eight further first round ties.

Fixtures (Saturday 20 January 2018) are: Ellenborough Rangers v Wigan St Cuthbert’s; Doncaster Toll Bar v Oldham St Anne’s; Orrell St James v Upton; West Bank v Batley Boys; Hensingham v West Hull; Queens v Haydock; Ossett Trinity v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Wyke v Queensbury.

East Leeds, Eastern Rhinos, Glasson Rangers, Hunslet Club Parkside, Ovenden, Sharlston Rovers and Thornhill Trojans have byes.

 

 

 

 

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson January 17, 2018 09:06
Ad
Ad