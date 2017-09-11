Will Matthews joins Widnes

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

NRL forward, Will Matthews has signed for Widnes Vikings for the 2018 season on a two-year deal as revealed in today’s League Express.

The versatile St George Illawarra Dragon, 29, made his NRL debut in 2008 for Gold Coast Titans before joining the Dragons in 2012.

Speaking to the club website, Head Coach of Widnes, Dennis Betts said:

“We have been interested in Will for some time, so I am very pleased to have secured this deal. Will is a quality player and will add a lot to the team with his experience of playing in the NRL. He is strong and carries the ball well, but can also offload and support attacking plays effectively too.

“I have also been impressed by his character and his excitement for taking on a new challenge at Widnes Vikings. I’m looking forward to him linking up with the team next season.”

Meanwhile, Matthews is excited to be coming over to the UK and to be playing with the Vikings.

“I’m delighted to be joining Widnes Vikings. I’ve always been interested in playing in the UK, so it is great to have this opportunity to do so at the Vikings. I’ve spoken to a lot of people who can’t speak highly enough about the country and the competition, so I’m sure this will be an exciting new chapter for me and my family.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there next season and playing in front of all the supporters.”

Today’s League Express is out now online and in shops. Buy yours for all the reports, latest news and analysis of Rugby League