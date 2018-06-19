Williams ruled out of Denver test

England halfback George Williams has been ruled out of Saturday’s Test match against New Zealand.

The Wigan star picked up a knee injury in their win over Hull FC last Saturday and has been deemed unfit by England’s medical staff.

Despite his absence, it has been confirmed England will not call-up a replacement for the game in Denver, leaving Wayne Bennett with limited options in the pivots.

Stefan Ratchford, Jonny Lomax and Gareth Widdop are among the travelling contingent and appear likely to take up the 1, 6 and 7 jerseys.

Williams will remain in camp and receive further treatment.