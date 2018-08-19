Williams stars as the Raiders down the Roosters

Sam Williams kicked five goals as Canberra Raiders beat Sydney Roosters 14-12.

The Raiders started the better team and were ahead when Brad Abbey laid on a try for Jordan Rapana. Then three Sam Williams penalties earnt Canberra a 12-0 lead at the break.

That was quickly halved by Boyd Cordner’s try early in the second half. Then Victor Radley continued his excellent form with a try when he reached out after being brought back on the angle by Jake Friend. That levelled the game.

With field goals coming into mind, the Raiders kicked a penalty to give themselves a winning two-point advantage.

Raiders: Abbey, Cotric, Whitehead, Leilua, Rapana, Austin, Williams, Lui, Hodgson, Boyd, Tapine, Soliola, Papalii; Interchanges: Guler, Bateman, Havili, Paulo

Tries: Rapana; Goals: Williams 5

Roosters: Tedesco, Tupou, Mitchell, Manu, Ferguson, Matterson, Cronk, Napa, Friend, Taukeiaho, Cordner, Liu, Radley; Interchanges: Butler, Tetevano, Aubusson, O’Sullivan

Tries: Cordner, Radley; Goals: Mitchell 2

