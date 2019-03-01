Win a training session with St Helens & France star Theo Fages!

TotalRL.com in association with Rugby League World has teamed up with St Helens ace Theo Fages to provide one lucky winner with a free personalised training session with Theo for themselves and/or their team.

To enter, we’re asking you to design Theo Fages a new scrum cap!

Theo will pick the winner himself and the chosen designer will then get the opportunity to enjoy a personalised training session to pick up a few tips and tricks from one of Super League’s top stars.

It’s a chance not to be missed. Why not encourage all your teammates to enter too, to increase your team’s chance of winning!

Send your designs either as a JPEG file by email to: theofages@totalrl.com or on paper by post to:

Theo Fages Competition, Rugby League World, Wellington House, Briggate, Brighouse, HD6 1DN.

Please remember to include your full name, address and a daytime contact telephone number so we can contact you if you win.

Closing Date: 21st March 2019

Your Privacy: Any personal information you supply when entering this competition will only be used to fulfil the prize to the eventual winner. We will not retain or store your personal data for any other purpose, in accordance with our Privacy Policy.