7 days left to WIN a World Cup trip to Australia!

Rugby League World magazine has teamed up with Glory Days, the Official Travel Partner for England Rugby League for RLWC2017, to offer you the chance to win an AMAZING trip for two to Australia worth over £3500.

IT’S A PRIZE THAT WOULD MAKE EVEN WAYNE BENNETT SMILE!

But you only have 7 days left to enter. The closing date is Midday, Wednesday 15th March 2017.

Just grab yourself a copy of the latest issue of Rugby League World magazine, in shops or click here to read it online now and turn to pages 28/29 for full details and entry form.

HERE’S WHAT YOUR PRIZE TRIP WILL INCLUDE IF YOU WIN!!

Guide Itinerary (*)

Tuesday 24th October – Wednesday 1st November (9 Days / 6 Nights)

Tues 24th October / Day 1: Fly UK to Melbourne morning or early pm

Wed 25th October / Day 2: Arrive Melbourne and transfer to the hotel for a 6-night stay

Thu 26th October / Day 3: Leisure time in Melbourne, optional additional tours and excursions available

Fri 27th October / Day 4: Pre match welcome function then England v Australia

Sat 28th – Mon 30th October / Days 5 – 7: Leisure time in Melbourne, optional additional tours and excursions available

Tues 31st October/ Day 8: Fly Melbourne to the UK

Wed 1st November / Day 9: Arrive UK – Tour completes

Inclusions

Economy International Flights as indicated

4* Superior Novotel on Collins (Superior Hotel) including Breakfast

Official Cat A+ Tickets (with England supporters group)

Official RLWC 2017 Welcome Function

Airport Transfers

Lunch with Garry Schofield

Manager in Melbourne to assist where required

(*) Dates shown as a guide subject to confirmation on booking. Option exists for winners to extend the trip at either end with add-ons if required to enjoy more of the 2017 World Cup experience with Glory Days and the England Supporters Tour.

THIS AMAZING PRIZE IS WORTH OVER £3500 – DON’T MISS OUT ON YOUR CHANCE TO WIN – GET RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD NOW!

Ask your local newsagent for a copy, or pick it up in most high street branches of WH Smith – look out for our special display – if you can’t see it in store, ask!