Winning start for England’s Women!
England secured a victory in their opening game of the Women’s World Cup in Australia with a compelling Cross-Group success over Papua New Guinea.
The Lionesses were 8-6 adrift midway through the first half, having conceded tries to Naomi Kaupa and Anne Oiufa.
England, though, eased to a 36-8 win with unanswered tries by Amy Hardcastle – over 90 metres – Tara Stanley (who had improved Shona Hoyle’s opener), and a brace for Charlotte Booth, with Dani Bound and Beth Sutcliffe also crossing.
Stanley landed four goals.
The Lionesses face Australia, who accounted for Cook Islands 58-4, when the second round of Group fixtures takes place on Sunday.
New Zealand beat Canada 50-4 in the other opening match.
Results
Thursday 16 November 2017
GROUP A: Australia 58 Cook Islands 4.
GROUP B: New Zealand 50 Canada 4.
CROSS-GROUP: England 36 Papua New Guinea 8.
Fixtures
Sunday 19 November 2017
GROUP A: Australia v England.
GROUP B: Canada v Papua New Guinea.
CROSS-GROUP: Cook Islands v New Zealand.
All games played at the Southern Cross Group Stadium, Sydney.
Reports on all the opening matches games will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.
