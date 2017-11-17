Winning start for England’s Women!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England secured a victory in their opening game of the Women’s World Cup in Australia with a compelling Cross-Group success over Papua New Guinea.

The Lionesses were 8-6 adrift midway through the first half, having conceded tries to Naomi Kaupa and Anne Oiufa.

England, though, eased to a 36-8 win with unanswered tries by Amy Hardcastle – over 90 metres – Tara Stanley (who had improved Shona Hoyle’s opener), and a brace for Charlotte Booth, with Dani Bound and Beth Sutcliffe also crossing.

Stanley landed four goals.

The Lionesses face Australia, who accounted for Cook Islands 58-4, when the second round of Group fixtures takes place on Sunday.

New Zealand beat Canada 50-4 in the other opening match.

Results

Thursday 16 November 2017

GROUP A: Australia 58 Cook Islands 4.

GROUP B: New Zealand 50 Canada 4.

CROSS-GROUP: England 36 Papua New Guinea 8.

Fixtures

Sunday 19 November 2017

GROUP A: Australia v England.

GROUP B: Canada v Papua New Guinea.

CROSS-GROUP: Cook Islands v New Zealand.

All games played at the Southern Cross Group Stadium, Sydney.

Reports on all the opening matches games will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.