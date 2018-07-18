Winning starts for Wales and England Students

The Student Four Nations Championships got underway yesterday in Pontypridd with comfortable victories for the hosts and for the holders, England.

Both England and Wales will, on their first showings, be confident of coming out on top tomorrow (Thursday) against Ireland and Scotland respectively, in which event Sunday’s meeting between the two sides will settle the title.

Results

Tuesday 17 July 2018

England 58 Scotland 18

Wales 48 Ireland 10

Fixtures

Thursday 19 July: Ireland v England (2.30pm), Wales v Scotland (4.45pm)

Sunday 22 July: Scotland v Ireland (2.30pm), Wales v England (4.45pm)

All games at Sardis Road, Pontypridd

Full reports on all matches will appear in Monday’s League Express.